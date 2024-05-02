Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,805,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,520 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in New Found Gold were worth $16,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFGC. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in New Found Gold in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in New Found Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 144.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of New Found Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

NFGC stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. New Found Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

