Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Update

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Arch Therapeutics Price Performance

Arch Therapeutics stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Arch Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31.

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.