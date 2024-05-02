Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFBK

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Shares of NFBK opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $381.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(Get Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.