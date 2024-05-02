Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut Werner Enterprises from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.85.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WERN

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.59%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $818,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 137.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 72,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 249,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.