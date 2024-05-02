Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Up 5.4% in April

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 75.26% and a return on equity of 77.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.0214 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

