Insider Buying: Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Director Buys $2,000,012.00 in Stock

Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) Director M Chad Crow purchased 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,012.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Loar Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of LOAR stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. Loar Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $54.32.

