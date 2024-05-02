Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,100 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 353,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.
Shares of BBAJF stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.01.
