Eni S.p.A. (E) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.349 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

ENI Trading Down 1.3 %

ENI stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.01. ENI has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.16). ENI had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $26.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Research analysts forecast that ENI will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on E. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of ENI

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 1,303.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in ENI by 28.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in ENI by 3,614.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

See Also

