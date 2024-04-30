Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.00-16.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to ~$5.80-5.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.87 billion.

HUBB stock opened at $407.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.79.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a hold rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $383.57.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,286,130.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

