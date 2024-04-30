Gannett (GCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter.

NYSE:GCI opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Gannett has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

