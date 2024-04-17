Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $507.55. 645,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,869,618. The company has a market cap of $434.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $513.56 and a 200 day moving average of $477.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- What does consumer price index measure?
- ASML Fires Warning Shot For Tech Investors
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.