Field & Main Bank Has $48,000 Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Field & Main Bank cut its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,803 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 707.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,929,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $937,613,000 after purchasing an additional 107,449 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 75,294 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 693,538 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,822,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.25. 645,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,074. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average is $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

