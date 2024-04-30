Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 66,922 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 162.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,922 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

MOAT traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.49. 619,734 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.88.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

