Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,433,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,533,000 after acquiring an additional 263,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,555,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,135 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,365,000 after acquiring an additional 636,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.01. 892,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,344. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

