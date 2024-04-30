Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,229 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,578,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,579,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,534,000 after purchasing an additional 590,680 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $707,000.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.08. 296,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,839. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

