Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,229 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,578,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,579,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,534,000 after purchasing an additional 590,680 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $707,000.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.08. 296,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,839. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.