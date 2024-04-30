Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1,186.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,626 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,074 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,039,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after purchasing an additional 80,620 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,733,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,686,000 after purchasing an additional 271,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 268,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emory University purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,120,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN remained flat at $42.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,475. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

