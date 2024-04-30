Intrust Bank NA Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO traded down $4.21 on Tuesday, hitting $163.30. 364,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,300. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.05. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.