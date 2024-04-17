98532 (KMP.TO) (KMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance
98532 has a 12-month low of C$12.04 and a 12-month high of C$14.76.
98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile
