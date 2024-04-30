iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,959 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,199.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 684,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after buying an additional 654,609 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,857.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 638,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after buying an additional 605,784 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,593,000. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 110.8% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 643,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,131,000 after acquiring an additional 338,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.46 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4819 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

