iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIA. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. SFI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $52.02 and a twelve month high of $63.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.54.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

