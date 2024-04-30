McAdam LLC Sells 1,296 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

McAdam LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DWX opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $450.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

