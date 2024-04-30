iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

BATS:FLOT opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

