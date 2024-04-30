McAdam LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

McAdam LLC lessened its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 141,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,008,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $88.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.57. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $106.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3124 dividend. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.