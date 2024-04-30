McAdam LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 285,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 62.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,382 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 18.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,003,423 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,018,847,000 after acquiring an additional 792,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $840,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.78.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $240.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.56. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.71 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

