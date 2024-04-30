McAdam LLC Sells 21 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

McAdam LLC cut its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 534,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Chemed by 4.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 311,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,726,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,355,000 after buying an additional 24,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chemed by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,513,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $566.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $622.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $592.30. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $492.84 and a 12 month high of $654.62.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total value of $1,704,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,529.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,808 shares of company stock worth $10,184,531. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHE

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.