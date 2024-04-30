Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MD. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,235,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,828 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 219,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 534,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 181,662 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 559,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 170,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,485,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after buying an additional 57,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $496.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

