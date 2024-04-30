VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned about 0.27% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHYD. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 270.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

