SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 75,724 Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Enviri at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enviri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviri alerts:

Enviri Price Performance

NYSE:NVRI opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. Enviri Co. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

About Enviri

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.30 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.