Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 78,994 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,994 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.11% of Xylem worth $30,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $128.02 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.79 and a 200-day moving average of $111.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.