X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) to Issue $0.89 Dividend

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.8915 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

NASDAQ USOI opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.10. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $85.49.

Get X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 213.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 143.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 599.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period.

About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

agora temos um novo jeito de nos comunicar com você: o linkedin. tudo para facilitar a sua vida e trazer mais comodidade e facilidade para o seu dia a dia. prático, moderno, digital. o banese é do seu jeito! fale com a gente através dos nossos canais de atendimento e acompanhe nossas redes sociais. facebook —> www.facebook.com/banese/ instagram —> www.instagram.com/banese/ youtube —> www.youtube.com/user/bancobanese site —> http://www.banese.com.br/ alô banese —> 0800 284 3218 ou 3218 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.