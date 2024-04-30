Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ARLP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. 110,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,090. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 34.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $651.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.