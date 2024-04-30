Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWL. UBS Group cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.61.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWL

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 438,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,841. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $32,781,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,796,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,810,000 after buying an additional 2,373,356 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,511,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,884,000 after buying an additional 2,209,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 368.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after buying an additional 1,593,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.