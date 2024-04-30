F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Lowered to $180.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $16.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.61. The stock had a trading volume of 501,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.72. F5 has a 12-month low of $129.93 and a 12-month high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,201 shares of company stock worth $1,908,065. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,435,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,330,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,341 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $292,001,000 after acquiring an additional 212,784 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,986,000 after purchasing an additional 317,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F5 by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $200,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in F5 by 6.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 748,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $120,552,000 after buying an additional 44,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

