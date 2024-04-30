Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $581,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $273.57 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.15. The company has a market capitalization of $197.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.41.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

