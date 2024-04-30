Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.950-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.95-3.15 EPS.

Federal Signal Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE FSS traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.78. The company had a trading volume of 112,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day moving average is $75.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.