Clipper Realty (CLPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Clipper Realty to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clipper Realty Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Clipper Realty stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.23. 21,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,097. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $6.86.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLPR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

