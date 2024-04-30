Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $49.49. 29,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,251. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $62.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

