Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JMIA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. 256,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,962. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $8.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

