Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.000-16.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion. Hubbell also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.00-16.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a hold rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $383.57.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB traded down $16.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $390.85. 338,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $396.93 and a 200 day moving average of $343.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

