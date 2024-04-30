Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $147.00 at Barclays

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PSX. Bank of America increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

PSX traded down $5.25 on Tuesday, hitting $146.29. 681,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.52.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

