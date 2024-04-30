Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.13.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.55. The stock had a trading volume of 685,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,109. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Zoetis by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

