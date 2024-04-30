Tripadvisor (TRIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, analysts expect Tripadvisor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.87. 160,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,284. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.57. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.12.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

