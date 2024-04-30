Trisura Group (TSU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Trisura Group to post earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of C$754.95 million during the quarter.

Trisura Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Trisura Group stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$42.60. 7,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,539. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.05 and a 1 year high of C$44.83. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSU shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trisura Group news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. In other Trisura Group news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total transaction of C$2,399,837.72. Also, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total transaction of C$1,680,022.05. Insiders sold a total of 94,825 shares of company stock worth $4,100,283 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

Featured Stories

