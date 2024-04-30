Brokerages Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) PT at $33.58

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.58.
OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.91.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.71%.
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
