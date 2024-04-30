Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCKT

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Gotham Makker sold 274,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $7,789,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 365,912 shares in the company, valued at $10,402,878.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gotham Makker sold 274,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $7,789,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 365,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,402,878.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Southwell sold 70,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $1,705,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 414,935 shares of company stock worth $11,476,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,388,000 after buying an additional 2,880,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,264,000 after acquiring an additional 843,552 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,193,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,935,000 after acquiring an additional 538,209 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 877,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after acquiring an additional 449,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,017,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.