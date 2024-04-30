Brokerages Set Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target at $149.12

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.12.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 183,768 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 33.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,405 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in Expedia Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE stock opened at $136.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.61. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

