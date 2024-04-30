BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.92.

BRBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,088,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,245,000 after purchasing an additional 506,895 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $901,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 9.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $1,989,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

