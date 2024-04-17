Analyzing Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) & NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) and NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and NeurAxis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $640,000.00 7.40 -$8.85 million ($14.46) -0.37 NeurAxis $2.54 million 6.51 -$4.78 million N/A N/A

NeurAxis has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -1,374.22% -221.11% -86.23% NeurAxis N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and NeurAxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Helius Medical Technologies and NeurAxis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Helius Medical Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 924.44%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than NeurAxis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of NeurAxis shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NeurAxis beats Helius Medical Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc. operates as a neuromodulation therapy device company in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome healthcare companies primarily hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

