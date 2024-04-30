Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the March 31st total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Urban One Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Urban One stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. 31,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,013. The company has a market capitalization of $96.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.91. Urban One has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

