VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Short Interest Up 30.1% in April

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the March 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.05. 116,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,481. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.73. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $32.54.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,693,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,312,000. Financial Designs Corp purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,257,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $672,000.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

